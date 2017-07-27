Lumberyard, outbuilding burn in Lagoon Fire

Lagoon Fire (Photo: BLM)

SHOSHONE -- A lumberyard and an outbuilding were destroyed as fire crews battled a wildfire near Shoshone.

The Lagoon Fire, measured at 1,000 acres Thursday morning, was sparked by a lightning strike around midnight Tuesday. According to the Bureau of Land Management, crews will assess other structures in the area of the fire today to see whether there is additional damage.

The wildfire spurred evacuations in Shoshone Wednesday as the fire burned nearer to homes. People living on both sides of Highway 93, north to the Grape Creek Subdivision, were urged to get out. Evacuations were lifted that same night after firefighters got the upper hand on the flames.

MORE: Wildfire evacuations lifted in Shoshone

Highway 75 was shut down for some time Wednesday as well, but has since reopened.

Officials say they don't have an estimate of when the fire will be contained. The Notch Butte Rangeland Fire Protection Association, ten engines, an attack crew, a hotshot crew, four handcrews, four dozers, six overhead, one air attack, one camp crew and several other several air resources have been assigned to the fire.

The Lagoon Fire is currently burning actively in grass and brush. Check back for updates.

