Lacee is lucky number 7 (Photo: Provided by: April Marks, KTVB)

BOISE-- A lucky little lady was born in Boise on Friday.

Lacee Grace Marks came into the world weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces. But she gets luckier! Lacee was born on July 7, 2017 or 7-7-17.

Congratulations to Lacee's parents, Malcom and April!

