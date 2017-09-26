Loose dog shot at Nampa apartment complex

(Photo: Christopher O'Grady/KTVB First Person)

NAMPA -- A dog was shot at a Nampa apartment complex Monday afternoon after it got loose and began acting aggressively towards residents, police say.

The incident happened at about 3:15 p.m. at the Aspen Creek Apartments on Birch Lane.

Nampa Police Sgt. Tim Riha said the dog, described as a "female pitbull-type dog," was being watched by a petsitter when it got out.

The dog began "going after" several people at the apartment complex, Riha said, prompting a man to shoot it one time with a handgun.

The dog was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment, but police say its not clear whether it survived. Officers were not able to get in touch with the dog's owner.

The petsitter received "animal at large" and "nuisance dog" citations.

The case has been forwarded to the Canyon County Prosecutor's Office for review.

Although it is illegal to discharge a weapon inside Nampa city limits, the law provides an exception when the shooter is acting in self-defense or defense of someone else.



