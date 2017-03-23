London attack survivor spent childhood in Boise

Kurt and Melissa Cochran

BOISE - What started out as a trip to celebrate a Utah couple's wedding anniversary, ended in terror on Wednesday afternoon.

It was Kurt and Melissa Cochran's last day in London, where they visited Melissa's parents who are serving as missionaries in the London LDS temple.

According to a family member, they were among the first hit by an SUV involved in Wednesday's terror attack. Kurt and two other people who were hit died from their injuries.

Bobbi Bullock grew up next door to Melissa in Boise and describes her as a passionate, caring, and selfless person. She says the couple was celebrating their 25th anniversary.

"They were really a great match," said Bullock. "They were that couple that was so in love."

It was a celebration that is now marked by tragedy.

"There was a gap between the time when they were able to find out what was going on and as you could imagine that would be just devastating, pins and needles, and awful," said Bullock.

Kurt is one of the four people who died when 52-year-old Khalid Masood drove his car across the Westminster Bridge towards Big Ben, crashed into railings, and drove onto the sidewalk in an attempt to hit people.

"I know Missy is devastated, I know the whole family is it's terrible news," Bullock said.

Officials say Masood got out of his car, went through the gates of Parliament where he stabbed a police officer to death. Masood also died after he was shot by police.

Melissa is one of the 29 people who were injured in this attack, and she remains in the hospital.

"In talking with the family, they feel incredibly helpless," Bullock said. "With so many terrorist attacks it becomes a little watered down. I had heard about it but I didn't put two and two together and then to realize it really can happen to you and people you know and love, it's just overwhelming."

As Bullock waits for updates about her childhood best friend, she continues to try to wrap her head around it all.

"These are innocent people being effected," she said. "Just thinking what it's done to her life, her kids are grown now and she's onto the next step and she has to do that without her husband."

Melissa's brother set up a GoFundMe account to assist with upcoming bills and regular monthly expenses during the family's time of need.

