Locals react to NFL protests, President Trump's comments

BOISE - This NFL Sunday, what happened before kick off was what everyone was talking about. Which players knelt, took a seat, or locked arms while the national anthem played was at the forefront.

While many players showed solidarity on the field, other players remained standing and the Pittsburgh Steelers decided to stay in the locker room during the anthem.

The protests began last season when 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick refused to stand to protest the treatment of African Americans by police.

It's a topic that many, including President Donald Trump, have an opinion about.

At a rally in Alabama on Friday, the president said players who refuse to stand for the national anthem should be fired. On Sunday, he reinforced that message.

"Well I think the owners should do something about it," Trump said. "I think it's very disrespectful to our flag and to our country. So I certainly think the owners should do something about it."

MORE: NFL player protests sweep league after President Donald Trump's remarks

Since then, many of you have weighed in our Facebook page.

One poster said, "Wake up, don't be ignorant. If you don't know why they take a knee. Has absolutely nothing to do with disrespect for the flag or America. I love the country and flag, I too take a knee."

KTVB spoke with a man watching the games at a local restaurant.

"They're standing for something they believe in and it's America so they're allowed to do that," said Chris Benham. "He spends way too much time talking about things that shouldn't matter to him."

Some posters agreed with President Trump, calling the situation "disgraceful and embarrassing," and saying players who kneel should lose their jobs.

Another poster simply just wants this all to stop and said, "I'm so tired of all the disrespect and that. I find this behavior so immature. What will it solve and when will it end?"

After kickoff, focus shifted back to the field, tackles, and touchdowns. But the debate is sure to continue in the coming weeks.

