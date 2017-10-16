Local orchards still feeling effects of harsh winter

WEISER - From peaches, to nectarines, to apples, orchards like Ron Kelley's are still feeling the impact of last winter.

"We had at least 20 below zero in January," said Kelley. "We had about three feet of snow, so we were just thinking about snow removal."

Once spring rolled around, the focus shifted and Kelley could really see the damage that was done to his peaches in particular.

"We saw in April that we didn't have much of a crop," Kelley said. "This year we only had 1 or 2 percent of a crop, we hardly had a peach out here. That's at least a third of our income."

Although his apples are in a low cycle this year, the crop that did come in will help.

"That'll help us out a lot," Kelley said. "We'll do okay with apples and we'll make it to next year."

Chan Cabalo at Cabalo Orchards and Gardens wasn't so lucky when it came to his apple crop.

"The earlier apples, the red delicious, those were almost a complete loss," said Cabalo. "I'd say 99 percent of the reds were gone."

Cabalo says up to $30,000 worth of pickable crop was gone.

"Last year we had apples everywhere, I mean it was pretty much a bumper crop," Cabalo said.

This year, however, was a visibly different story.

"There's no fruit on the ground because there was no fruit in the trees," Cabalo said.

Cabalo said he was expecting a low apple cycle as well, but not like this. He also says they opted out of "U-Pick" this year because the crop was so low.

