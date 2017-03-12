Local firefighters ascend Seattle skyscraper to battle cancer

Thousands of firefighters took part in the 26th Annual Scott Firefighter Stairclimb on Sunday. The fundraiser in Seattle raises money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE - Firefighters save lives, but on Sunday they took that commitment to the next level in Seattle.

The Scott Firefighter Stairclimb attracts thousands of firefighters from across the country and around the world. It's all in an effort to help fight cancer. Dozens of firefighters from our area took part.

Local fire departments have been involved for years to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Many of those who take part say they know someone who has battled blood cancer.

The fundraiser takes place at the Columbia Center in downtown Seattle. Firefighters climb 69 flights - 1,356 stairs - in full gear.

"About every 12 seconds [organizers] try and shove us in the stairwell," said Rich Brown, with the Boise Fire Department. "It's more about fundraising then it will ever be about climbing."

The fundraiser has raised more than $2 million so far this year. You can support your favorite team until the end of the month. If you would like to take part click here and search for your local department. To go directly to the Boise Fire Department page click here.

