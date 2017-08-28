Local businesses, organizations donate to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

BOISE - As devastation continues across southern Texas following Hurricane Harvey, families in Idaho who have relatives who are now displaced are looking for help.

"I was able to communicate with my family up until they lost all the power," said Tanya Robles of Nampa.

Then, it was hard for Robles not to panic.

"We had no communication, had no way of knowing if any of our family was alive, our friends, our extended family members," Robles said. "It's a matter of being there with our family and just being able to hug them and know that they're okay."

Robles is from South Texas and is used to preparing for and tracking hurricanes, but this time it was different.

"We get a lot of rain and damage and so forth so everyone prepped for something like that," said Robles. "They didn't prep for a Category 4 and have it move so far inland and create destructive damage."

Now, her mom, brother and several other family members who live in a coastal community called Bayside have lost everything and have no idea when they'll be able to return to the place they've called home for decades.



It's stories like that that have prompted organizations from around the country to chip in.

There are 170 Fleet Feet Sports locations, including one in Houston and another in San Antonio.



"People are showing up to (the Houston) store, showing up to these temporary housing centers with literally nothing on their feet at all," said Brandon Frank, co-owner of Fleet Feet Sports in Meridian.

Nearly 2,000 miles away in Meridian, bins of gently used sneakers are being collected.

"If you have extra socks lying around please put them inside the shoe - that way shoes and socks are going to each person," said Frank.

In just a few hours, 30 pairs of shoes were dropped off.

"We're hoping to get to 300, we'd love to be able to send a lot of shoes down there," Frank said.

While Frank and other Fleet Feet Sports stores nationwide will be sending boxes of shoes to a warehouse in Houston, the Boise Hawks will be providing their own relief. For General Manager Bob Flannery, the devastation hits home.



"I used to live in Midland and I have three friends that are actually in that impact area," Flannery said. "So we decided what can we do up here in Idaho that can make a difference for people down there in Texas?"

The Hawks will be holding several fundraisers. For 24 hours starting at noon on Tuesday, all first base reserved seat tickets for the last three home games will be $5 online.

On Friday they will be raffling off the last game-worn military jersey, and on Sunday an autographed bat will also be raffled off.

"When these major events happen, I think that's the strength of America," Flannery said. "We kind of get together and help out."

All proceeds from these fundraisers will go directly to the Red Cross and to Hurricane Harvey operations.

