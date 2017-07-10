Local Boy Scout troop turns 100 years old

Members of Meridian's Boy Scout Troop 1 celebrated 100 years on Saturday. (Photo: Mary Kienzle/KTVB)

BOISE - A Meridan-based Boy Scout troop has celebrated a major milestone.

Troop 1 has operating in the Gem State for 100 years.

Doug Fry is an assistant scout master for Troop 1 and has been involved with the organization since he was a Boy Scout himself. He says the main goal is to teach kids how to be better leaders and citizens through camping.

"And they fall apart but Troop 1 has been in existence the whole time," said Fry. "When you're talking about scouting that is super rare, most troops ebb and flow and they fail and they fall apart, but Troop 1 has been in existence the whole time."

Saturday's celebration also was for local veterans. The National Guard stopped by and American Legion Post 113 sponsored the event.

