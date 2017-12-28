Llama dies in Weiser barn fire

Barn fire (Photo: Weiser Area Rural Fire District)

WEISER -- A llama perished when a barn burned down in Weiser early Wednesday morning, although other animals were rescued from the flames.

According to the Weiser Area Rural Fire District, the fire was called in off of Pioneer Road at 4:34 a.m.

The fire district posted video showing flames leaping from the charred structure, which burned for about a half-hour.

Fire investigators determined the fire was started by a heat lamp left on to keep the animals inside warm.

Rescuers were able to safely remove goats, sheep, llamas, cows and ducks from the barn before it was engulfed, officials say. No humans were hurt in the fire.

The barn was a total loss.

