BOISE -- Former Idaho Gov. Cecil D. Andrus will lie in state in the Capitol rotunda beginning Wednesday to allow the public to pay their respects.

Just before noon, the funeral coach is scheduled to arrive at the Idaho State Capitol. An Honor Guard will receive the casket.

The Idaho National Guard will then perform a 19-gun salute on the Idaho State Capitol lawn at noon.

Jefferson Street in front of the Statehouse will be closed during part of the morning to facilitate movement and the salute.

KTVB will provide live coverage on air and online of the ceremony from 11:50 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Capitol rotunda is open to the public until 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 7 a.m. until noon on Thursday.

He served four terms as Idaho's governor and served the country as the secretary of the interior under President Carter, Cecil Andrus died Thursday after a long battle with cancer, one day shy of his 86th birthday.

Called by an Idaho historian as the state's most influential politician, Cecil Andrus was a champion for Idaho - a sentiment held by most from both sides of the aisle.

MORE: President Carter among those remembering Andrus

MORE: Hunting, fishing friends remember Cecil Andrus

© 2017 KTVB-TV