BOISE -- The Idaho State fire marshal is expected to release the findings from the investigation into a tragic house fire in Donnelly that killed four people this summer.

Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl has previously said his office narrowed the focus of its investigation to a propane-fueled fireplace on the main floor of the house.

“We're really trying to put closure for the family and be able to give them some answers of what happened," Sandahl said back in July.

Two of the victims were members of the Idaho National Guard.

Lt. Col. James Harper III, 49; his 14-year-old son, James "JJ" Harper; MSgt. Erin Smith, 34; and her daughter Autumn Smith, who was seven years old were killed. The sole survivor, William Smith, also a member of the Idaho National Guard and Erin’s husband, tried to save the victims.

