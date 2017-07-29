Lightning starts six fires in eastern Oregon

VALE, Oregon - Lightning started six fires in eastern Oregon Friday night, the Vale District Bureau of Land Management said Saturday.
Three fires were still running or creeping Saturday afternoon:
- The Dry Creek fire west of Owyhee Reservoir, 20 miles south of Owyhee Dam, estimated at 2,000 acres. It is threatening the LDS church camp along the reservoir.
- The Haystack Rock fire west of the Owyhee Dam, one mile north of Oxbow, estimated at 540 acres. It is threatening private structures at Fisherman’s Cove.
- The Oxbow fire, also west of the Owyhee Dam, and estimated at 1,500. It is also threatening private structures at Fisherman’s Cove.
Three other fires were near full containment:
- The Monument Peak fire southeast of Juntura, estimated at 150 acres
- The Antelope fire four miles south of Antelope Reservoir, estimated at 37 acres
- The Bogus fire northwest of Arock, estimated at 20 acres
The Vale District BLM says rural fire protection associations have been instrumental in suppressing and containing the fires.
© 2017 KTVB-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs