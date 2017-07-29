Lightning starts six fires in eastern Oregon

File photo

VALE, Oregon - Lightning started six fires in eastern Oregon Friday night, the Vale District Bureau of Land Management said Saturday.

Three fires were still running or creeping Saturday afternoon:

The Dry Creek fire west of Owyhee Reservoir, 20 miles south of Owyhee Dam, estimated at 2,000 acres. It is threatening the LDS church camp along the reservoir.

The Haystack Rock fire west of the Owyhee Dam, one mile north of Oxbow, estimated at 540 acres. It is threatening private structures at Fisherman’s Cove.

The Oxbow fire, also west of the Owyhee Dam, and estimated at 1,500. It is also threatening private structures at Fisherman’s Cove.

Three other fires were near full containment:

The Monument Peak fire southeast of Juntura, estimated at 150 acres

The Antelope fire four miles south of Antelope Reservoir, estimated at 37 acres

The Bogus fire northwest of Arock, estimated at 20 acres

The Vale District BLM says rural fire protection associations have been instrumental in suppressing and containing the fires.

