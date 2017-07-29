KTVB
Lightning starts six fires in eastern Oregon

KTVB 5:14 PM. MDT July 29, 2017

VALE, Oregon - Lightning started six fires in eastern Oregon Friday night, the Vale District Bureau of Land Management said Saturday.

Three fires were still running or creeping Saturday afternoon:

  • The Dry Creek fire west of Owyhee Reservoir, 20 miles south of Owyhee Dam, estimated at 2,000 acres. It is threatening the LDS church camp along the reservoir.
  • The Haystack Rock fire west of the Owyhee Dam, one mile north of Oxbow, estimated at 540 acres. It is threatening private structures at Fisherman’s Cove.
  • The Oxbow fire, also west of the Owyhee Dam, and estimated at 1,500. It is also threatening private structures at Fisherman’s Cove.

Three other fires were near full containment:

  • The Monument Peak fire southeast of Juntura, estimated at 150 acres
  • The Antelope fire four miles south of Antelope Reservoir, estimated at 37 acres
  • The Bogus fire northwest of Arock, estimated at 20 acres

The Vale District BLM says rural fire protection associations have been instrumental in suppressing and containing the fires.

