Lightning sparks several fires in eastern Oregon

A large fire was still smoldering in Malheur County, Oregon, Saturday evening, following a lightning storm that came through on Friday and started several fires.

The Vale District BLM said that all of those fires have been contained, except for the Hard Rock Fire, about 24 miles south-southwest of Harper.

That fire has burned 1,280 acres on state lands within priority sage grouse habitat.

Vale District BLM fire mitigation and education specialist Al Crouch said that crews have stopped the fire from spreading,and were working toward full containment late Saturday afternoon.

Four engines and one helicopter crew are assigned to the Hard Rock Fire.

Crouch said that the fire has not caused any accidents, injuries, loss to private property, or closures.

