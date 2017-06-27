Lightning sparks multiple fires in Elmore, Owyhee counties

Grand Fire (Photo: Troy Colson/KTVB)

MOUNTAIN HOME - Lightning storms that moved through southern Idaho sparked multiple wildfires Monday afternoon in Elmore and Owyhee counties - and may be to blame for a fire near Firebird Raceway.

The Bureau of Land Management had resources on fires burning grass and sage after at least eight fires were ignited by lightning in the BLM's Boise district.

No homes or other buildings are threatened, and no evacuations have been ordered.

BLM crews are being assisted by the Forest Service, the Mountain Home Fire Department, the Idaho Department of Lands and several rural agencies.

There was no estimate of containment or control on the following fires:

Yeti Fire

• Approximately 11 miles northwest of Grand View

• Approximately 3,800 acres

Dry Fire

• Approximately 16 miles north of Mountain Home

• Approximately 8 acres

Ditto Fire

• Approximately 14 miles northwest of Mountain Home

• Approximately 2,561 acres

Lock Fire

• Approximately six miles northwest of Mountain Home

• Approximately 350-plus acres

Breeze Fire

• Approximately 14 miles northwest of Mountain Home

• Approximately 800-plus acres

Rattle Fire

• Approximately 11 miles south of Mountain Home

• Approximately 200-plus acres

Rattle 2 Fire

• Approximately 12 miles south of Mountain Home

• Approximately 450 acres

Sim Fire

• Approximately seven miles northwest of the Mountain Home Air Force Base

• Approximately 200-plus acres

Chalk Flat Fire

• Approximately five miles northwest of Hammett

• Approximately 250-plus acres

Beet Dump Fire

• Approximately two miles east of the Mountain Home Air Force Base

• Approximately 1,500 acres

Grand Fire

• Near Firebird Raceway

• Approximately 20 acres

• The cause of this fire is being investigated. The BLM says explosions were heard in the area before the fire started.

