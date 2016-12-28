Late Idaho pilot honored internationally

Aerobatic pilot Greg Poe died in 2011. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Famous Idaho pilot Greg Poe has been inducted into the International Council of Airshows Hall of Fame.

Poe was an aerobatic pilot and was once one of the Gem State's best loved celebrities and anti-drug activists.

Poe was also inducted into the Idaho Aviation Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Now this newest honor makes him the only Idaho hall of famer to be inducted into the international hall of fame.

Poe died of an apparent heart attack in 2011.

