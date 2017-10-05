Lanterns light up downtown Boise during Light the Night Walk

Light the Night Walk in downtown Boise Oct. 5, 2017. (Photo: Troy Colson/KTVB)

BOISE - BOISE - Downtown Boise lit up Thursday night in a show of support for people affected by blood cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma.

Around 2,000 people took part in the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's annual Light the Night Walk. Over $410,000 was raised by teams.

"It shows we are all supportive and loving and caring and at the end of the day we have definitely felt that all year, the nine months we've been fighting this, we have felt it and it's awesome to feel it in this public environment," said Becki Woodbury, whose 10-year-old daughter is battling leukemia.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society says it's working to make cures happen by providing patient support services, advocating for lifesaving treatments and pioneering the most promising cancer research anywhere.

