Landslides impacting South Fork of the Payette River

The South Fork of the Payette River has undergone some changes due to recent landslides. (Photo: Deren Martinez/KTVB)

BANKS, IDAHO - A fire, followed by heavy snowfall, it's all having an impact on one of Idaho's famous whitewater rivers. There's been a number of landslides along the South Fork of the Payette River. It's sent logs, boulders and debris right into the water.

"It's almost daily. There's always something new coming down," Keith Hughes, an avid kayaker said.

Carnage, that's changing both the shape and landscape of the river.

"It's going to be fun. It's almost an all new river," Hughes said.

Landslides aren't anything new for this section of the South Fork, but a year after a fire, followed by heavy snow, whitewater guides say will make for a unique year.

"It's not a huge surprise that we might have a different river system to deal with. It's just going to be an interesting year to see what actually ends up happening," Chad Long with Cascade Rafting Company said.

All these landslides has created some hazards and unstable sections, both in and out of the water.

"Typically it's the deadfall in the water that is the biggest concern and just will be needed a wide berth," Long said. "Stay as far away from it as possible and reasonable."

Whitewater is typically created by water falling over something or by being narrowed; with more things in the water, it can make for a thrilling experience.

"It will be fun to see. Some of the rapids that have been created in the past have been really fun and actually a little more exciting," Long said.

Long added once the water does subside, agencies like the Boise National Forest will go in and remove some of the deadfall, just like the Boise Fire Department does for the Boise River.

