Landslides close road to Yellow Pine

A Fish and Game helicopter lands in Yellow Pine on January 30. (Photo: Dick Filler)

YELLOW PINE - Ongoing landslides have forced the closure of the road to Yellow Pine, Payette National Forest officials said Friday.

Officials said that reports indicate that 22 landslides have occurred on the East Fork of the South Fork of the Salmon River road.

The slides are mainly dirt, mud and debris, and not heavy snow content.

Valley County and Forest Service road officials are assessing the situation.

A Yellow Pine resident told KTVB they' don't mind being cut off. They're used to it because it seems to happen every other year.

