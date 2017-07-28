Lagoon fire expected to be contained Friday night

Lagoon Fire (Photo: BLM)

SHOSHONE -- The lightning-caused Lagoon fire burning near Shoshone is expected to be contained Friday night.

The fire, which has burned over 1,400 acres and forced dozens of residents to evacuate, is expected to be controlled by Sunday night.

MORE: Wildfire forces evacuations in Shoshone

Ten engines, four hand crews, three dozers, one water tender, one hot shot crew, six overhead and one air attack crew helped fight the fire, which started early Tuesday morning.

MORE: Lumberyard, outbuilding burn in Lagoon fire

© 2017 KTVB-TV