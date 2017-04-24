Kuna officers who shot 72-year-old cleared of wrongdoing

(Photo: KTVB file)

KUNA -- The Blaine County Prosecutor's Office has concluded that three Kuna Police officers who opened fire at a Melba man in November were justified in shooting him.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office reviewed the shooting as well in an internal investigation, and cleared officers Wes Bunnell, Vishal Sahni, and Nolan Zorn of wrongdoing.

The man who was shot, 72-year-old Edgar Hafen, survived his injuries and is set for trial in July on eluding and assault charges.

The officer-involved shooting happened Nov. 10 after Hafen's relatives called the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, telling deputies they were worried he had plans to hurt himself. The deputies found Hafen driving near Melba, and attempted to pull him over, but he did not stop.

Hafen continued into Ada County, where Kuna Police took over the pursuit. As the suspect turned south onto Swan Falls Road from Kuna Road, officers used a PIT manuever to ram his car and bring it to a stop.

Sahni, Zorn, and Bunnell got out of their cars ordered Hafen to step out of his vehicle, but he refused and pointed a handgun at the officers, according to the ACSO. At that point, all three opened fire.

Hafen was hit by several bullets, and dropped his gun out of the car window. None of the officers was hurt.

Police later learned Hafen had been holding a BB gun crafted to look like a 1911 Colt-style semi-automatic pistol. According to the ACSO, he told investigators he knew the officers would not be able to tell the handgun was a BB gun, and was trying to get them to open fire.

Hafen said he “pulled the gun out so they would shoot away,” according to the investigators. When the paramedics who took him to the hospital that night asked whether he had been trying to commit suicide, he told them he "didn't care either way," according to the sheriff's office.

The Critical Incident Task Force, led by Boise Police, conducted a use of force investigation into the shooting. Their report was forwarded on Blaine County Prosecutor Jim Thomas, who determined the officers' decision to shoot Hafen “was an appropriate use of deadly force in order to protect themselves and other law enforcement officers."

The Ada County Sheriff's Office's investigation into whether Zorn, Sahni and Bunnell had followed department policies came to the same conclusion.

Investigators conducted interviews and reviewed body camera recordings, photographs, medical records and other reports during the shooting investigation.



