Fatal rollover on Swan falls Road (Photo: ACSO)

KUNA -- One man died Friday night after his pickup truck went off the road and flipped near a Kuna intersection.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Swan Falls Road, near the intersection with King Road.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, 61-year-old Rusty Schwinn of Eagle was driving south at a high rate of speed when he lost control.

The pickup swerved into a field and rolled, coming to a stop on the driver's side. Schwinn was thrown from the vehicle as it overturned, according to the Ada County Coroner.

Schwinn was the only occupant inside the pickup. He was rushed to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center by paramedics, but died from blunt force trauma injuries hours later.

Alcohol "appears to have been a factor" in the wreck, according to the coroner.

The crash remains under investigation.

