Kuna family coping one week after deadly standoff

Brandon Hartley stands in front of his Kuna home. The garage door is filled with bullet holes after a police shootout last week. (Photo: KTVB)

KUNA - A week later, the effects of a six-hour manhunt and officer-involved shooting are still visible at the Hartley home in Kuna.

"They had traced the footsteps to my house, while me and the kids were in the house," Brandon Hartley said.

Hartley says that morning he got a call from his wife telling him police were in their neighborhood looking for a man and searching cars. He tells KTVB he went into the garage to check the main door and make sure that it was locked, he then went upstairs to check on his two children.

"My adrenaline was pumping the whole time because I knew some crazy dude was running around with guns," Hartley said.

It was upstairs they all waited until the police came and knocked on their door. Hartley says the police went through his backyard and saw the suspect's tracks leading up to his garage. Hartley and his two children were then evacuated. Hartley isn't sure how long he and his kids were in their house with the suspect, but believes while they were upstairs, the man came through their sliding glass door.

"He was in the house me and my kids were in the house, upstairs," Hartley said. "It could have been five minutes and they [police} were chasing him down to this point. I don't know."

Brandon and his two children were evacuated for about 40 minutes helping police map out the home, but it wasn't until he saw his car back out of the garage that reality set in.

"The first thought in my mind is why are the cops in my car? Why are they driving my car? It still hadn't registered yet until I seen them hit the car and then hear gunshots," Hartley said.

The suspect in this case was shot and killed by members of the Ada County Sheriff's Office's Tactical Team. The Ada County coroner says 32-year-old Ramon Milanez died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Although, all the police cars are gone, the memories of that day are still there for Brandon, his wife, and their two children.

"Locking the doors and checking the doors 15 times a night. Kids go down and make sure the doors are locked. Everyone in the family is doing it now," Hartley said. "You can pay for a house, but your mental and emotional effects, it will last forever."

Hartley says he and his family don't' feel safe in their own home anymore and plan to move.

"Your home, you witness it and you have that feeling you don't' really feel safe. We would never feel safe here again," Hartley said.

Hartley wanted to thank everyone who has helped them this past week since the shooting. He tells KTVB insurance is helping them with their car, but they still have to pay their deductible. A family member has set up a GoFundMe account to help out with any costs.

