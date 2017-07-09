Ketchum bans gas stations on Main Street

The city of Ketchum (Photo: KTVB)

KETCHUM - Officials in the central Idaho tourist town of Ketchum have passed an ordinance banning gas stations on Main Street.

The Idaho Mountain Express reports that the city council on Monday unanimously approved the ban and waived a provision requiring the ordinance be read at two more council meetings.

However, a developer has already started the process to get approval to build a gas station on Main Street and there's some question about the timing of the ordinance being approved fast enough.

City spokeswoman Lisa Enourato says official notices of the ordinance published Friday meet legal requirements for the ordinance to take effect.

City Attorney Bill Gigray says the ordinance isn't targeting one developer because it applies to the whole Main Street corridor.

