KeKe Luv kicks off Live For 175 at The Village

MERIDIAN - This week at The Village at Meridian, people are cycling to break the cycle of abuse.

“We’re doing it for kids because April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, so if we can start young and break the cycle of abuse, they can move on and have a happy life,” said KeKe Luv, a longtime Boise radio personality with 103.5 KISS FM.

KeKe Luv kicked off the 2017 Live For 175 campaign on Saturday, April 22. He has championed the cause of child abuse prevention each April for the past decade, with the tagline “it shouldn’t hurt to be a child.”

The event runs 24 hours a day until Saturday, April 29.

Everyone is encouraged to participate.

You don’t need to pedal for the whole week, just a half-hour at a time.

Twelve stationary cycles are set up at The Village.

To sign up for a time slot, go to this link.

