Missing Oregon couple found safe in Kootenai Co.

John Mann and Sylvia Mann (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A couple who was believed to have been missing was found safe Saturday morning.

John Mann, 69 and Sylvia Mann, 72, both from Condon, Oregon, were last known to be at the E. Mullan Trail Road exit from I-90 just east of Coeur d’Alene. They called family members who live in the area and said they were heading up S. Blue Creek Road to meet the family. Family members contacted the Sheriff’s Office when they did not show up.

Around 8:25 a.m., search and rescue crews located the couple inside their car that had gotten stuck on an ice covered driveway in the area of Blue Creek Road and Newell Road. They were both in good condition.

Officials said they had intermittently used their car's heater during the night, in addition to having blankets, food and water with them. They were quickly reunited with their family members.

