Judges settle Ada County court costs battle

An Ada County courtroom (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - A years-long battle over court costs in Ada County has finally been put to rest with the City of Meridian ordered to pay and Garden City relieved of its obligation.

Ada County wanted both cities to follow a 1994 court order to build their own courts or pay the county for court services provided in Boise.

Both Meridian and Garden City proposed building their own court facilities as a more cost-effective plan.

But a panel of Fourth Judicial District judges decided that was not the case and ordered Meridian to continue paying the county for court services.

Garden City will no longer have to pay because the court said its use of the facilities has sufficiently declined since 1994.

Enforcement of the order is scheduled for after the 2017 legislative session.

