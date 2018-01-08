Jerome County man dies in hay bale accident

(Photo: Monkey Business Images/ThinkStock, This content is subject to copyright.)

HAZELTON, Idaho (AP) - Authorities say a southern Idaho man died Saturday after he was crushed by bales of hay.



The Jerome County Sheriff's Office told The Times-News that 44-year-old John Greber Jr. was moving bales of hay with a tractor in Hazelton Saturday morning when the accident occurred.



The sheriff's office says a relative heard a crash and saw that Greber had been buried in the hay bales. Emergency workers were unable to revive Greber.



