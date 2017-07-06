Jeep with 2 bodies inside recovered from Payette River

Payette River (Photo: KTVB)

VALLEY COUNTY - The Valley County Sheriff's Office said a vehicle with two bodies inside was recovered from the Payette River on Thursday.

At least one person had been presumed drowned after a vehicle went off of Highway 55 and plunged into the river on June 24, just north of Smiths Ferry.

At around noon Thursday, the sheriff's office and the Cascade Rural Fire Department led a recovery operation at milepost 99 on Highway 55.

Water flow through Cascade Dam was reduced, and the highway was down to one lane to aid the recovery efforts.

Divers from the Gem County Sheriff’s Office and the Boise Scuba Center found a 2017 Jeep Cherokee upside down in the river. The bodies were extricated after the Jeep was removed.

The Valley County Coroner's Office took the bodies from the scene, and their identities have not been released yet.

