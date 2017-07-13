Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner in Sun Valley

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are in Sun Valley for Allen & Company's annual technology and media summit. (Photo: NBC News)

SUN VALLEY - President Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law are in Sun Valley for Allen & Company's annual technology and media summit.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner could be seen Thursday afternoon outside the Sun Valley Inn after checking into the Sun Valley Lodge.

According to CNBC, Kushner - who is leading the Trump administration's Office of American Innovation - is charged with overhauling the technology infrastructure in the U.S. government.

Ivanka trump has made issues concerning working mothers one of her top priorities.

The list of industry titans gathered at the summit include the chief executives of CBS, Apple, Dell and many other giants.

