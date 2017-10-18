Cole and Fairview ribbon cutting (Photo: Joe Parris/KTVB)

BOISE - The Ada County Highway District held the official ribbon cutting Wednesday for the brand-new Fairview and Cole intersection project.

Boise drivers have waited about a year as crews worked to revamp the intersection.

The new intersection features not one, but two left turn lanes and dedicated right-turn-only lanes on all legs of the intersection.

The project also features a new curb, gutter, and sidewalk, as well as bike lanes on Fairview Avenue. The intersection will now also accommodate U-turns.

ACHD spokeswoman Nicole DuBois says they are very excited to finish the project.

"The intersection has been at capacity at peak hours. The traffic volumes are there and a lot of enhancements improve the safety of the intersection," said DuBois.

At a cost of about $3.8 million, the goal of the project was to widen and improve the intersection, which is one of the city's busiest.

The original design of the intersection began in the late 1990s, but was curbed due to issues with right-of-way. The project was brought back in 2013, and construction on the project began last fall.

ACHD says the newly improved intersection will better accommodate existing and future traffic volumes, and enhance safety for all users.

