ITD to repave section of I-84 damaged by potholes

Potholes (Photo: Joe Parris/KTVB)

BOISE - The Idaho Transportation Board approved $14 million in funding to repave a 4-mile section of Interstate 84 in Canyon County after potholes deteriorated the highway.

The repaving project was originally slated to begin in 2018, but has now been put on the fast track to completion.

ITD spokesman Jake Melder says the project will go out to bid soon and they hope to begin rehabilitation work this summer. The repaving will include both east and westbound lanes of travel.

"Basically, we're putting out a brand new roadway," said Melder.

One westbound lane of I-84 between Nampa and Caldwell was closed last week while crews worked to repair numerous potholes on that stretch of road. Some drivers were unable to avoid the road hazards and ended up with flat tires and damage to their vehicles.

Melder says the pothole repairs on eastbound I-84 had to be suspended because of more storms heading this way. They hope to resume work when the weather permits. The patches are only meant to be a short-term fix.

ITD says the $14 million project will repave the interstate from the Franklin Road exit (mile post 29) to the Karcher Road exit (mile post 33). The area has been severely damaged by record snow, rain and low temperatures this winter.

The department is also hoping to secure additional funds to repave another three miles of I-84 from Karcher Road to the Franklin Boulevard exit (mile post 36). ITD is seeking grant monies to widen that stretch of highway.

(© 2017 KTVB)