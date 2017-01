Crews work to repair potholes on the interstate and main city roads.

NAMPA - You may have to watch out for potholes on Interstate 84 between Nampa and Caldwell for several more days.

Idaho Transportation Department crews have suspended repairs on eastbound I-84 in order to clear lanes for travel and snow removal ahead of storms expected to bring more snow to the area.

Crews finished repairs on the westbound lanes early today.

