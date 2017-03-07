ITD planning to widen a major corridor.

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Lost snowmobiler reunited with family
-
Kuna woman busts a move in hopes of inducing labor
-
New legislation could reduce snow clearing
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Search for armed robbery suspect in Boise
-
New bill would expedite evictions for squatters
-
Local farm feeds elk
-
River levels at record highs
-
Bill educates on potentially deadly virus
-
Maple Street house fire in Nampa
More Stories
-
ITD planning to widen major corridorMar. 7, 2017, 9:46 p.m.
-
ACHD: Maintenance bill won't affect agency's operationsMar. 7, 2017, 9:46 p.m.
-
Twin Falls woman still on the job at 100Mar. 7, 2017, 9:46 p.m.