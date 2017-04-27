ITD: Landslides along Highway 55 not as bad as expected

Motorists are urged to watch for falling debris along Highway 55. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE COUNTY - It's something many in Boise County have to deal with this time of year. A combination of the melting snow and spring rains can saturate the soil causing the hillsides to become unstable, sending boulders, trees, and soil right into some of the roadways.

The Idaho Transportation Department uses their plows to help clear the roads of that debris, which is why even with no snow or slick roads there's a chance you could find them still on the road.

"It's almost May and we still have snow plows running up and down the road, and that's why they're out is to plow rocks," Brian Inwards with the Idaho Transportation Department said.

Inwards added on any given year plow trucks will drive hundreds of miles a day as they make several trips from Cascade to Horseshoe Bend looking for landslides. However, this year has been different.

"We just haven't had the rocks," Inwards said. "It's actually been fairly quiet, which is unexpected, we expect a lot of rocks and we haven't got them."

The same can be said for the Banks-Lowman Road.

"It’s been pretty normal. Lucky," Boise County Road and Bridge Superintendent Bill Jones said.

Jones added with a large wildfire this past summer combined with heavy rain and snowfall, they expected to be busy.

"It's been kind of odd. We expected more, but been lucky enough not to have any large events," Jones said.

Meteorologists say one of the main reasons could be all the snow still left up in the mountains, which still has yet to melt.

"We're just going to have to wait and see. Unfortunately, there's no way to predict it," Inwards said.

Although, it’s been quiet so far, drivers still need to be aware they could come across trouble.

"You need to be very aware because they can come out at any place along that stretch,” Inwards said.

