BOISE -- A woman who was watching when a luxury car hurtled into a crowd of onlookers at the Boise Spectrum Saturday morning said she narrowly avoided being in the path of danger herself.

Buffy Thompson said she went out to the Cars and Coffee meetup near Cole and Overland roads to enjoy walking around and looking at the array of new and classic cars.

But as the event wrapped up, disaster struck.

Boise Police say the driver of a Porsche Spyder gunned his engine as he pulled out of the parking lot, losing control and sliding sideways through a crowd of people gathered on the grass. Video of the incident captured screams from the onlookers, as well as multiple people crumpled on the ground.

Thompson said she had been standing in the area where people were mowed down, only to be called to the side by her husband just before the wreck.

"The next thing that we know, everybody had been hit on the road, and the car was on the grass," Thompson said. "It was chaos - completely unreal."

People attending the car show and others in the area rushed to the aid of those who were struck, she said. According to police, 11 people in total were hurt, some seriously. There were no fatalities.

Thompson said she is aware of her own close call, and her thoughts went out to the people who were hurt.

"I had just been in the path of that car moments before," she said.

Boise Police spokeswoman Haley Williams said Monday that the driver of the Porsche was not arrested, and has not yet been charged with any crime. Investigators will complete crash reconstruction and toxicology tests before making any determination on charges, she said.

Toxicology results typically take about six weeks to get back.

Police at the scene said the wreck was not "an intentional act," and that the driver is cooperating with authorities.

Thompson said she feared the crash would cast a pall over future Cars and Coffee events.

"When something like this does happen, it probably spoils the event from happening, maybe, again," she said.

The Boise Cars and Coffee staff wrote on Facebook Monday that they had no schedule for next season's events.

"We want to express how deeply saddened we are over the incident that occurred Saturday. We have been monitoring reports of the victims and send our sincerest hopes for a fast and full recovery," the page posted Monday morning. "We do not, nor have we ever condoned or tolerated unlawful exhibitions of speed at or around the event. Thank you for your support over the past few years. Please join us in providing prayers and well wishes to all those affected."

