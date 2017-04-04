ISP: Man injured in I-84 crash near Vista dies

Deadly I-84 crash (Photo: Deren Martinez/KTVB)

BOISE -- A man injured in a crash March 30 on Interstate 84 has died, Idaho State Police said Tuesday night.

Larry Olander, 19, of Boise died from his injuries, ISP said.

The wreck happened just after 8 p.m. near the Vista Avenue exit.

Derik Olander, 21, of Boise, was driving a 1990 Subaru Loyale wagon when he stopped in the lane of travel.

Stacie Duval, 43, of Kuna, was driving a 2001 Toyota Sequoia behind Olander's vehicle, then Duval's Toyota crashed into Olander's Subaru.

Stacie Duval, Derik Olander, and Olander's passengers, Larry Olander and Ivy Marquez, 19, of Boise, were taken by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Video from the scene shows severe damage to both vehicles. Emergency personnel had to cut the roof off of one of the cars.

Bloody clothing was also visible lying in the road.

The crash blocked westbound 1-84 between from the Orchard Street exit to the Vista exit for several hours. The road has since been reopened.

Boise Police and Boise Fire also responded to the crash.

