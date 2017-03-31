ISP: Crash on I-84 near Vista wasn't fatal

Deadly I-84 crash (Photo: Deren Martinez/KTVB)

BOISE -- No one was killed in a violent wreck Thursday night on westbound I-84 police said Friday morning, contradicting their earlier statements.

The wreck happened just after 8 p.m. near the Vista Avenue exit.

Idaho State Police said in a release Thursday night that at least one person died when the two vehicles collided, but later said that wasn't accurate.

"Although original reports indicated this was a fatal crash, responding investigators determined this was an injury crash with no fatalities at this time," ISP said in a later release.

ISP released more details about the crash Friday night.

Derik Olander, 21, of Boise, was driving a 1990 Subaru Loyale wagon when he stopped in the lane of travel.

Stacie Duval, 43, of Kuna, was driving a 2001 Toyota Sequoia behind Olander's vehicle, then Duval's Toyota crashed into Olander's Subaru.

Stacie Duval, Derik Olander, and Olander's passengers, Larry Olander, 19, of Boise, and Ivy Marquez, 19, of Boise, were taken by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Video from the scene shows severe damage to both vehicles. Emergency personnel had to cut the roof off of one of the cars.

Bloody clothing was also visible lying in the road.

The crash blocked westbound 1-84 between from the Orchard Street exit to the Vista exit for several hours. The road has since been reopened.

Boise Police and Boise Fire also responded to the crash.

