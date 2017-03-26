Irrigation water to begin flowing next week

Last November NMID workers lined some 1,300 feet of the Ridenbaugh Canal west of Linder Road with 920 cubic yards of concrete. (Photo: Nampa & Meridian Irrigation District)

MERIDIAN - Water will soon begin flowing through the Treasure Valley's largest irrigation system.

The Nampa & Meridian Irrigation District announced on Sunday that it will open the headgates of the Ridenbaugh Canal near Barber Park at 3 a.m. on April 3, marking the official start of the 2017 irrigation season.

Water managers say the area's above-average snowpack means irrigators will likely have a full supply of water this season.

"Mother Nature has been extremely generous with winter snow this year after some pretty lean water years so we are pretty confident that we can provide water users a full supply throughout the irrigation season," said Greg Curtis, NMID Water Superintendent.

It will take about two weeks for water to flow into all 80 canals and laterals in the 500-mile system. Once it is full, the system provides irrigation water to about 69,000 acres of agricultural and residential lands in Ada and Canyon counties.

While officials are looking forward about the strong water flows and full irrigation canals, they are warning of an increased danger of drowning risk by both adults and children.

Irrigation canals are deep and flow swiftly with cold water that can cause hypothermia in a matter of moments, the district said. Canal banks are also steep and can be difficult to climb out of.

Curtis urged parents to make sure their children understand that they should not play around any irrigation canals, noting that the district's canals are private property and playing in a canal or along its banks is considered trespassing.

The district plans to launch an extensive canal safety public outreach program in May. For more information visit www.nmid.org.

© 2017 KTVB-TV