Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon reopens

MEACHAM, Ore. -- A crash in eastern Oregon blocked Interstate 84 in both directions for several hours Monday morning.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the wreck happened at milepost 233 near Meacham, Oregon. Westbound I-84 was shut down at Ontario because there is no room left for trucks to park in La Grande and Baker City.

The eastbound freeway was closed at Exit 216, six miles east of Pendleton.

Authorities say hazardous materials spilled during the wreck, and a HAZMAT crew was dispatched to the scene.

Drivers are also contending with icy conditions in the area, resulting in several other crashes between La Grande and Pendleton. There is no more room for semi trucks to park in La Grande, authorities say.

The interstate has been cleared and all lanes in both directions are open again.

Travelers can check TripCheck.com, or call 5-1-1 / 800-977-6368, outside Oregon dial 503-588-2941.

