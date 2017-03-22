Inmates crochet, donate mats made out of plastic bags

From sorting to piling, to cutting, then tying the strips together, taking plastic bags and turning them into something that can be used is no easy task.

"Mostly it's preparation for the process of making the bags," said Jimmy Vaughn, an inmate at minimum security location of the Snake River Correctional Institution. "This is the easy part actually."

Vaughn says it takes about 700 plastic bags to make one mat.

"It kind of makes it easier when you get going," said Marvin Walker, who is also an inmate.

In their spare time after working, more than 40 inmates are hauling bags of plastic strips and crocheting mats for the homeless.

"I sit down and do this for four hours," said Walker.

"The subject of being without a home is something that really resonates with people," said Sharla Lewandowski, the organizer of this project.

Lewandowski says for a number of inmates at SRCI, life beyond the gates is uncertain.

"I'm hoping that by having something to hold in your hands that kind of represents that concept of homelessness, will get you to think about choices being made," Lewandowski said.

If you ask Vaughn and Walker, they'll admit the idea of making mats out of plastic bags seemed odd when Lewandowski first brought the idea to the table.

"I was kind of doubtful at first," said Vaughn. "I was like, 'plastic?' "

But inmates like Vaughn and Walker took on the project and ran with it.

"We're trying to help people, and at this stage in my life you want to do better than what we did, so I don't mind helping," Walker said.

The end product: a mat that can withstand the elements.

"When I have the time I probably can average three a week," said Vaughn. "I have three on the shelf and then one that I just started."

The mats will be taken to New Hope Kitchen, a day shelter in Ontario, on April 6.

"They don't sleep there so it's kind of the ideal place to donate the mats," said Lewandowski.

The best part, Lewandowski says, is that the inmates themselves will be delivering the mats.

"Even for the homeless people out there who are less fortunate than we are, it just makes me feel good to be able to give back to them," said Vaughn.

