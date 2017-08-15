Inmate, 33, dies at ISCI

BOISE -- An inmate at the Idaho State Correctional Institution died after an apparent suicide attempt.
David Gabriel Curiel, 33, was found unconscious in his cell at 1:13 p.m. Sunday, according to the Idaho Department of Correction. Correctional officers began life-saving measures and called 911.
Curiel was taken by paramedics to a hospital in Boise, where he was pronounced dead at 3:23 a.m. Monday.
Curiel, formerly a Burley resident, was serving a four-year sentence for a drug possession conviction in Cassia County in 2016. He would have been eligible for parole next year.
