Inmate, 33, dies at ISCI

KTVB , KTVB 2:03 PM. MDT August 15, 2017

BOISE -- An inmate at the Idaho State Correctional Institution died after an apparent suicide attempt.

David Gabriel Curiel, 33, was found unconscious in his cell at 1:13 p.m. Sunday, according to the Idaho Department of Correction. Correctional officers began life-saving measures and called 911.

Curiel was taken by paramedics to a hospital in Boise, where he was pronounced dead at 3:23 a.m. Monday.

Curiel, formerly a Burley resident, was serving a four-year sentence for a drug possession conviction in Cassia County in 2016. He would have been eligible for parole next year.
 

