Rollover (Photo: Eagle Fire)

GARDEN CITY -- At least one person was taken to the hospital by ambulance Friday morning after a car flipped in Garden City.

The rollover was reported at 5:09 a.m. at State Street and Arney Lane, between Eagle Road and Gary Lane.

Only one car was involved, according to dispatchers. The vehicle apparently left the road and overturned, landing on its roof in a roadside ditch.

The severity of the occupants injuries was not immediately availble. It's unclear what caused the driver to lose control.

Streets in the area were blocked as crews worked to clear the scene, but have since reopened. Check back with KTVB.COM for updates.

