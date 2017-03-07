Injured Boise officer to return home Wednesday

Boise Police Cpl. Kevin Holtry continues his physical therapy at Craig Rehabilitation Hospital in Denver. In an exclusive interview with KTVB, Holtry described the shooting that left him paralyzed, and talked about his hopes for the future. (Photo: Mike di Donato/KTVB)

BOISE - After two months at a rehabilitation hospital in Colorado, Boise Police Cpl. Kevin Holtry is set to return home on Wednesday.

The Boise Police Department announced Holtry's return in a news release Tuesday, saying that the injured officer "has made great progress and is ready to continue his recovery back home in Idaho."

On Nov. 11, Holtry was shot multiple times while searching for a wanted suspect on the Boise Bench. The shooting left him paralyzed from the waist down, and his left leg was amputated above the knee.

Holtry is expected to arrive at the Boise Airport at around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Holtry is expected to arrive at the Boise Airport at around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday.

