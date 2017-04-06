Injured Boise officer gets a new track chair from telethon

A track chair

MERIDIAN - A one-hour live telethon for Boise Police Corporal Kevin Holtry generated the $17,000 needed to purchase an all-terrain track wheel chair.

A motorized device that would allow him to continue his passion for getting into the outdoors despite being paralyzed from the waist down and his left leg amputated above the knee.

It is something he told his good friend, Veronique Borbonus, is not impossible for him right now.

“He said, Veronique, I can’t go into the grass!” said Borbonus. “So, that was the push for me to help him.”

Borbonus is a board member with the John Borbonus Memorial Foundation. Its mission is to help veterans in the name of John Borbonus, a Boise solider who was killed in Iraq in 2007. The foundation started the track chair drive with a $5,000 donation.

Manzo Hodge of Meridian lifestyle clinic, Wellness Fusion, responded with a check for $2,500 and they were nearly halfway to the goal.

KTVB’s Mark Johnson hosted a one-hour telethon, which aired live on KTVB’s Facebook page and during the News at Noon at the Wellness Fusion clinic in Meridian.

Donations poured in....online, and off the streets.

From community members to police officers from departments all around the valley and local businesses.

When the telethon ended at 1 p.m. they were $1,400 shy of the goal.

And that’s when a Nampa man who had been eating lunch while watching the News at Noon on KTVB drove to the Wellness Fusion clinic to make up the difference.

"I was thinking about some of the problems I’ve been dealing with and saw what you guys were doing on the news and said ‘my problems are nothing compared to what other people are dealing with,’ and I just felt drawn to come down and donate the rest of it," said Dan Stuckart.

Among the police officers at the telethon was Holtry’s longtime friend and team member Lt. Stan Nichols, who said the outpouring of support for his friend from the community has been incredible to watch. And the donation of this track chair is going to make a big difference in his “new” life.

"This is going to allow him to do so many more things and it's gonna let Kevin be Kevin."

© 2017 KTVB-TV