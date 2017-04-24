Idaho's Day of Holocaust Remembrance

A Day of Remembrance ceremony was held at the Idaho Capitol Monday. (Photo: Ryan Hilliard/KTVB)

BOISE - Dozens gathered at the Idaho Statehouse today to mark what's called Yom HaShoah -- that's the Idaho Day of Holocaust Remembrance.

Jewish community members, legislators and interfaith leaders were among those who made it to the 36th annual event.

Today's date is recognized nationally as the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto uprising when a small group of Jewish resistance fighters held off Nazi forces for 27 days.

During the Holocaust, the Nazis killed about six millions Jews.

“I am amazed that here in Boise, Idaho when I think about my roots stretching all the way back to Germany and Austria that I stand here and can honor and remember those who perished,” said event organizer Pauline Harf.

This year's event featured the writings of Elie Wiesel -- a famed human rights activist, Holocaust survivor and author who passed away last year.

Today's event was also dedicated to the memory of Idaho human rights activist Marilyn Shuler.

© 2017 KTVB-TV