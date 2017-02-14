Idaho's dam safety program

Arrowrock Dam (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - The state of Idaho has roughly 400 different dams, all of which are inspected by the Idaho Department of Water Resources. Every dam is split into a different classification: low, significant, or high hazard. Each classification has a different timeline on when they must be inspected.

"We attempt to inspect the high hazard dams every two years," Dam Safety Program Manager John Falk said.

A high hazard level doesn't mean there's a greater chance of the dam failing, but rather which dams deserve the most attention. If failure of the dam were to occur, the consequences likely would mean direct loss of human life.

Dams with significant hazard levels are inspected every four years, while low hazard levels are looked at every five years.

One of the worst dam failures in United States history happened in eastern Idaho. On June 5, 1976, the Teton Dam failed. It sent a wall of water into the Teton River Canyon. It flooded Rexburg, Sugar City, and many of the smaller towns throughout the area. In the end, 11 people died and it cost millions of dollars in property damage.

Today, every dam is inspected by the Department of Water Resources. Each dam also goes through inspections by those agencies in charge of running them. For instance, Lucky Peak is inspected by the Department of Water Resources and the Army Corp of Engineers, Arrowrock Dam is also inspected by the Bureau of Reclamation.

"They have a dam safety program that they inspect all of their project dams on a regular basis and we participate in those on a regular basis as well," Falk said.

The department will look into the dam itself, the spillway and emergency spillway, along with the gate house.

"We try and inspect those regularly and make in assessment of what we think should be done in terms of maintenance and repair," Falk said.

Falk added the state also encourages having and updating an emergency action plan, just in case something were to happen.

"A predetermine set of instructions, people to call, notifications to make, that reduces or mitigates the opportunity in case something happens totally unexpected," Falk said.

(© 2017 KTVB)