Zinke recommends no changes to Idaho, Washington monuments

Craters of the Moon terrain (Photo: Dan Paulson)

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says that Craters of the Moon National Monument in Idaho and the Hanford Reach National Monument in Washington are no longer under review for possible modification of their protected status.

The monuments were placed under review by President Donald Trump's April executive order.

Zinke says Thursday's announcement came after public comments and conversations with stakeholders. He is recommending that no changes be made to the two national monuments.

Zinke says Craters of the Moon is a living timeline of the region's geologic history and that sportsmen and women from all over the country go to Hanford Reach for fishing and bird hunting.

