Worker dies in industrial accident at northern Idaho mill

ATHOL, Idaho (AP) - Authorities say a worker at a northern Idaho lumber mill died in an industrial accident on Friday.



The Kootenai County Sheriff's office says the 45-year-old man was fatally injured while trying to clear a broken piece of wood from a machine at the Merritt Brothers Lumber Company in Athol. The man's name was not released.



Emergency workers were called to the mill just after 6 a.m. on Friday, and the man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.



The accident is under investigation.

