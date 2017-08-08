Woman assaulted by suspect helps deputy fight him into custody

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho—A Kootenai County deputy was sent to the hospital after being headbutted and attacked by a suspect.

Deputies attempted to arrest Kanon M. Charbonneau Sunday night after receiving reports he had dragged a woman into his car.

Officials with law enforcement said when a deputy arrived on the scene, Charbonneau attempted to leave the scene. When his vehicle came to a stop a woman jumped out and ran to the deputy’s patrol vehicle for safety. Reports said the woman had obvious injuries.

Reports said the deputy attempted to arrest Charbonneau when he headbutted the officer and began to fight him onto the ground.

Law enforcement officials reported the woman saw Charbonneau attacking the deputy and grabbed a police baton from the deputy’s vehicle and struck Charbonneau with it repeatedly. Reports said because of her help the deputy got control of the situation and take Charbonneau into custody.

Both the woman and the deputy were taken to Kootenai Health to be treated for their injuries, according to reports.

Charbonneau was charged with felony domestic battery, attempted strangulation, grand theft, battery on a peace officer, 2nd degree kidnapping, DUI, malicious injury to property, and destruction of a telecommunications device.

